Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Is A Seller Of Pandora, Lost Faith In Chipotle

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would sell Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P).

For a young person, a speculative investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) is a good idea, said Cramer.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is just a dividend play now, thinks Cramer.

Cramer said that Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) didn't post a good quarter. He added that the company paid too much for an acquisition. He would trade it for a bounce.

Cramer has lost faith in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) after the second incident. He needs more time to pass from the incidents before he buys the stock.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is oversold, thinks Cramer. He believes it's a well run company and he likes the stock. If the company makes an acquisition in the managed care, the stock is going higher, added Cramer.

Cramer is willing to recommend The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) as a long-term investment, but he thinks the company has to diversify.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is just sensational, said Cramer. It's a great play on international commerce.

The next quarter is going to be better for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), believes Cramer. He added that it's a good level for the stock.

Cramer thinks that everyone should own SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD). It's a good portfolio hedge.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) needs a cold winter, so Cramer can't recommend it.

