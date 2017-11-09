Market Overview

Citigroup, Nordstrom, Qorvo: Fast Money Picks For November 9

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 7:22am   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" that he bought Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Wednesday morning. He added that he has already trimmed the position in the afternoon, after it moved higher. He thinks it's going to continue to move higher.

Karen Finerman wants to buy Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Dan Nathan would sell any rally in SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), going into earnings.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Guy Adami Karen Finerman Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

