Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Occidental Petroleum And Qorvo

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). The stock is trading lower Wednesday, but options traders were buying upside calls, said Najarian. Almost 3,000 contracts of the December 70 calls were traded and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He's going to hold the position for two weeks.

Pete Najarian noticed aggressive call options buying in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO). Almost 7,000 contracts of the November 82.50 calls were bought in the first half of the trading session. Pete Najarian explained that options traders are probably playing for the break out. He followed the trade and he thinks that the stock might move to $85.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.