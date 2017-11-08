Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Kohl's And Macy's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 7:39am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about options activity in the retail space ahead of earnings.

The options market is implying a move of 13 percent for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP), 9 percent for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and 8 percent for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN).

Put options activity was higher than usual in Macy's as put options volume run twice the average daily volume. On the other hand, call options were active in Kohl's, as the call options volume Tuesday reached twice the average daily call options volume.

Khouw noticed that options traders are buying the November 10 expiry, 1x2 41.5/45 call spread in Kohl's. They're betting that the stock is going to trade up on earnings, around the $45 price level.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

