Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Anadarko Petroleum, AIG, Micron And JD.com

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) and American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG).

Options traders were buying the December 52.50 calls in Anadarko Petroleum. Around 7,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session Friday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for two weeks.

AIG traded sharply lower after reporting earnings and investors are buying puts in the name across the board. They're worried the stock is going to drop to $57 or $58 and they're buying protection, explained Najarian. He bought puts too and he's going to hold them for two weeks.

Pete Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). He said there were six trading sessions in October, with more than 20,000 calls with November expiration traded. He saw similar activity Friday. The November 45 calls were the most active calls in the name and around 5,000 were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he's going to hold it for a week.

He also said there was a high options volume in JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) for a second day in a row. More than 4,000 contracts of the November 42.50 calls were traded.

