Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers on HSBC, TJX Companies And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 7:43am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC) is too complicated and too hard to understand. He would rather own JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is the largest position in Cramer's charitable trust. He said the chart looks awful, but the business is good. Cramer would wait for the stock to hit $68, before he buys it.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has balance sheet issues and Cramer thinks it would be wise to stay away from the stock.

Instead of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA), Cramer would rather buy Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is a well-run company, said Cramer. The stock reached its 52-week high Thursday and he would wait for a pull back.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a terrific story, thinks Cramer.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is a good company and the sales for the colorectal product are unbelievable, believes Cramer.

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) had to many acquisitions and it is not working, said Cramer. He would rather own UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

