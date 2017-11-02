Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Discovery Communications And JD

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 3:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about high call options activity in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA). The stock traded sharply lower Thursday and options traders were buying upside calls. Around 5,000 contracts of the April 20 calls were traded in the first half of the session and Najarian jumped in the trade. He is planning to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian said that traders were buying the November 41 calls in JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD). Almost 7,000 contracts were traded and they paid $0.68 for them. The trade breaks even at $41.68 or more than 9 percent above the current market price. Pete Najarian followed the trade as he expects to see a rebound in the name after the recent pull back.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

