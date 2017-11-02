Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Traders Reveal Winners And Losers From The Tax Reform Bill

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Related TOL
Homebuilders Are Getting Crushed By Revised Tax Plan
9 Stocks That Moved On The Big New Homes Sales Beat
Related AAPL
The Nuance Communications Turnaround Story Is Growing More Convincing, Says Morgan Stanley
Apple Earnings Preview: Quarterly Results Today, iPhone X Tomorrow
Stocks Modestly Lower Amid GOP Tax Plan; Apple Looms (Investor's Business Daily)

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he bought put options in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), because he noticed unusually high put options volume in the name. He explained that the homebuilding sector is struggling Thursday, because investors are concerned about the negative impact on the sector from tax reform bill.

Richard Saperstein said companies who have money overseas are going to bring it back and probably increase dividend, buyback or capex. He thinks the small-cap companies are going to benefit from the tax reform and also large companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Kevin O'Leary believes small-cap and mid-cap stocks are going to benefit the most. He said that iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSE: IWM) will outperform SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) next year.

Posted-In: Jon Najarian Kevin O'Leary Richard SapersteinCNBC Fast Money Politics Media General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IWM + AAPL)

The Nuance Communications Turnaround Story Is Growing More Convincing, Says Morgan Stanley
Apple Earnings Preview: Quarterly Results Today, iPhone X Tomorrow
Reversing To Good Fortune With A New ETF
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook, Tesla In The Red As Market Preps For Apple's Latest Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Apple Earnings
QQQ Draws Big Bets Ahead Of Apple Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TOL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.