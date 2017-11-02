Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he bought put options in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), because he noticed unusually high put options volume in the name. He explained that the homebuilding sector is struggling Thursday, because investors are concerned about the negative impact on the sector from tax reform bill.

Richard Saperstein said companies who have money overseas are going to bring it back and probably increase dividend, buyback or capex. He thinks the small-cap companies are going to benefit from the tax reform and also large companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Kevin O'Leary believes small-cap and mid-cap stocks are going to benefit the most. He said that iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSE: IWM) will outperform SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) next year.

