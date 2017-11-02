Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Saw Unusual Options Activity In Alibaba

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Related BABA
15 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2017
Will Alibaba Earnings Keep Shares Trading At Record High? (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity ahead of earnings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

The company report earnings Thursday and the options market is implying a 6 percent move in either direction on the event. Khouw added that the options volume in the name reached 300,000 contracts, which is more than double its average daily volume.

During the session, Khouw saw a purchase of around 4,000 contracts of the November 200 calls and the sale of 4,000 contracts of the November 210 calls and the November 215 calls.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

15 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2017
Alibaba Earnings Preview: E-Commerce And Cloud Computing In Focus
Facebook Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q3 Results?
Upcoming Tesla Earnings: Model 3 Production And Demand In Focus
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Zynga, Qudian And Sirius XM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BABA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.