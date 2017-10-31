Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Pioneer Natural Resources

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 4:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X). The stock dropped 4.24 percent Tuesday, but the options traders were buying calls. Around 10,000 contracts of the November 27 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session and Najarian decided to follow the trade.

He also noticed unusually high bullish options activity in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). The company is going to report earnings Wednesday and traders were buying the November 155 calls. Najarian bought calls in the name.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

