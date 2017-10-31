Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Southwest Airlines, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 9:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer spoke about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN). He thinks that the company is one of the greatest biotech companies of all time, but investors have decided that the drug business is not the same any more. There is a lot of competition, and Cramer is not crazy about the sector.

Cramer is not a fan of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), because he is concerned about the Chinese competition.

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QVCA) is a terrific stock, said Cramer. He likes the CEO.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) completed the acquisition that Cramer has been looking for.

Cramer almost decided to close his position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) when the company reported its third-quarter print. He saw some competition issues and hedging issues, but he decided to hold it because it is too cheap.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

