On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer spoke about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN). He thinks that the company is one of the greatest biotech companies of all time, but investors have decided that the drug business is not the same any more. There is a lot of competition, and Cramer is not crazy about the sector.

Cramer is not a fan of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), because he is concerned about the Chinese competition.

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QVCA) is a terrific stock, said Cramer. He likes the CEO.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) completed the acquisition that Cramer has been looking for.

Cramer almost decided to close his position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) when the company reported its third-quarter print. He saw some competition issues and hedging issues, but he decided to hold it because it is too cheap.

