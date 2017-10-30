On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is a nice company, is very well run, but is in a wrong sector. He would not buy the stock.

Cramer would take profits in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) after the stock spiked 5.39 percent Friday.

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is a great long-term hold, said Cramer. He thinks management has a compelling story.

Instead of buying JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), Cramer would buy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Cramer wants to stay away from Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS). He thinks it is in crosshairs of the government.

Cramer advised his viewer to hold positions in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX). He likes the rails and thinks the CEO is doing a great job.

