Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CSX Corporation, Baozun And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CSX Corporation, Baozun And More
Related SJM
Wall Street's Appetite For General Mills Stock Mixed Post Q1 Report
Five Overvalued Stocks With Earnings On The Way
Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI EAFE, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, ... (GuruFocus)
Related EQT
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 27
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 25

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is a nice company, is very well run, but is in a wrong sector. He would not buy the stock.

Cramer would take profits in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) after the stock spiked 5.39 percent Friday.

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is a great long-term hold, said Cramer. He thinks management has a compelling story.

Instead of buying JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), Cramer would buy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Cramer wants to stay away from Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS). He thinks it is in crosshairs of the government.

Cramer advised his viewer to hold positions in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX). He likes the rails and thinks the CEO is doing a great job.

Related Link: Riding The Rails: Canadian Train Stocks Preferred To CSX, Union Pacific
_______
Image Credit: Tulane Public Relations (Mad Money Uploaded by AlbertHerring) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Long Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSX + BZUN)

10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2017
10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2017
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2017
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Sears And Baozun
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SJM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.