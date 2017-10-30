Market Overview

Dan Nathan's Starbucks Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about a bullish options trade in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings Thursday and the options market is implying a 4 percent move in either direction. That has been an average over the last four quarters. Nathan believes the stock could move to $60 if it reports a good earnings report, but he's afraid it could drop to $51, in case it guides down again. To make a bullish bet he wants to buy the December 55/60 call spread for $1.30.

The trade breaks even at $56.30 or 2.59 percent above the current market price. If the stock jumps 9.33 percent or more at the December expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal maximal profit of $3.70.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

