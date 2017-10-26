Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kroger, Corning And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he sees no upside story for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR). He is concerned about Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) intentions to enter the industry.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is a terrific story and it keeps moving up, said Cramer. He added that it's well below the market multiple.

Cramer wants to wait for a pull back in Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) before he buys the stock. A decline of 40 cents isn't enough.

Cramer advised his viewer to hold her position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB). He explained that there are a lot of people who think the quarter was weak, but he thinks it was fine.

Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is a sell, said Cramer.

