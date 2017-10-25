Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is fine. He likes the buyback and the course of business.

Instead of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), Cramer would buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Cramer advised his viewer not to reduce her position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR). She has 10 percent of its portfolio in the stock and Cramer thinks that isn't too much.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is doing well, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't like a lot of food stocks and he isn't willing to recommend Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL). He likes PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP).

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is going to trade lower along with the other pipeline companies, believes Cramer. His charitable trust owns the stock. He explained that stocks with high dividend yield trade lower when interest rates increase, but he likes them.

Cramer likes e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF), but in the current market he would only buy the best of breed, which is Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.