Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Salesforce And Retail ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Related CRM
NOW Is The Time; Analyst Explains Why ServiceNow Is Still A Buy
Adobe Remains A Top Large-Cap Pick With Analysts
Related XRT
The Case For Owning Beaten Up Retail Stocks
Video: National Comic Book Day Reveals The Upside Of Brick And Mortar

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high bullish options activity in Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT).

Salesforce.com, inc. sold off in the first hour of the trading session Monday, and as it sold off, the options traders came in and bought around 6,000 contracts of the November 100 calls.

SPDR S&P Retail traded higher Monday, and options traders were buying upside calls in the first half of the session, said Najarian.

He is bullish on salesforce.com, inc. and SPDR S&P Retail and he decided to buy calls in both of them.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XRT + CRM)

NOW Is The Time; Analyst Explains Why ServiceNow Is Still A Buy
Adobe Remains A Top Large-Cap Pick With Analysts
5 Tailwinds That Could Carry Yext Shares Higher
The Case For Owning Beaten Up Retail Stocks
Investors Have Underappreciated Microsoft Long Enough
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CRM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.