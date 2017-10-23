On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high bullish options activity in Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT).

Salesforce.com, inc. sold off in the first hour of the trading session Monday, and as it sold off, the options traders came in and bought around 6,000 contracts of the November 100 calls.

SPDR S&P Retail traded higher Monday, and options traders were buying upside calls in the first half of the session, said Najarian.

He is bullish on salesforce.com, inc. and SPDR S&P Retail and he decided to buy calls in both of them.

