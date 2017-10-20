Kevin O'Leary revealed on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he bought General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares and calls Friday.

He said he immediately gets interested when he hears that a stock has dropped significantly right at the opening. He thinks the company is going to cut the dividend, 50 percent or completely, which is going to lead to a change of shareholders base. O'Leary believes the stock is going to attract the interest of activists over the next 24 months and he believes it has a 25 percent upside potential.

O'Leary added the stock might trade lower to $20 and if that happens, he is going to buy more. He is a buyer when everybody absolutely hates the stock. He even can't find people in his office that want to own General Electric, because the stock is a disaster and the most hated name on the Street.

