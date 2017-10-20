Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks: Cisco, Nvidia And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he is watching Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) because he noticed huge options activity. The company is going to report earnings next week.

Josh Brown said NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reached its all-time high. He thinks the semiconductor space and the banks are looking incredible.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). He likes the stock because it's moving up without any news.

Robert Sechan would be a buyer of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSE: KRE).

