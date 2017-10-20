Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Centurylink And US Steel

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2017 2:44pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).

Options traders were aggressively buying the November 20 calls in Centurylink. Around 20,000 contracts were traded and they were also buying the January 21 and the January 22 calls, sweeping everything offered at a given price. Najarian believes this was institutional buying and he decided to jump in and buy the November 20 calls.

US Steel is breaking out to the upside and traders were buying the November 29 calls. Najarian followed the trade, but he is probably going to turn it into a spread.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

