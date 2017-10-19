Market Overview

Jim Cramer Talks Shopify, Sierra Wireless And Aerojet Rocketdyne

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 8:47am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is a pricey stock. He added that after negative comments from Citron's analyst Andrew Left, he won't pound the table with the stock, but he also won't tell investors that it is time to go.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) is a good company, said Cramer, but he would rather own Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the communications sector.

Cramer likes Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD), but he prefers Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

Posted-In: Andrew LeftCNBC Long Ideas Short Sellers Jim Cramer Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

