On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is a pricey stock. He added that after negative comments from Citron's analyst Andrew Left, he won't pound the table with the stock, but he also won't tell investors that it is time to go.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) is a good company, said Cramer, but he would rather own Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the communications sector.

Cramer likes Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD), but he prefers Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

