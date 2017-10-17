President Trump's administration continues to be a major catalyst to support the stock market as the economy is seeing a surge in hiring activity and unemployment is sitting at its lowest levels since 2001, CNBC's Jim Cramer argued during his daily "Mad Money" show Monday.

Trump's plans to "roll back every regulation in the book" is making businesses feel a "lot more confident" in their outlook, Cramer said. While the longer-term merits of this policy is up for debate what isn't debatable is the favorable economic environment, which bodes well for a company like Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS).

Cintas is a provider of corporate identity uniforms and was considered by Cramer to be the "ultimate Trump stock" immediately after the 2016 election. Since the election, the stock has gained nearly 31 percent as the company offers complementary products and services related to the workforce environment, like first aid kits and fire protection to comply with safety laws and regulations.

"Hence the Trump stock designation," Cramer emphasized.

However, the Trump administration doesn't necessarily deserve full credit for Cintas' performance since the stock was trading at $30 six years ago. The company does boast a terrific management team who actually hold a majority of their net worth in the company's stock, which is a rare finding these days, Cramer suggested.

"At many public companies, management's more motivated by salaries, bonuses, perks," Cramer said. "Not that there's anything wrong with a CEO getting paid to do his job, but it's always better when the people in charge have a great deal of their wealth tied up in the actual common stock."

Bottom line, Cintas could be considered both a "terrific stock" and a "terrific Trump stock" that could move higher with or without the White House behind them.

