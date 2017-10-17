On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said there was unusually high options volume in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM). The put options volume was two times the average daily put options volume and the most active were the October 145 puts. Khouw noticed that 1,400 contracts were traded for $1.92.

The trade breaks even at $143.08 or 2.55 percent below the current stock price. The company reports earnings Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of around 4 percent in either direction.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.