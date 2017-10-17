Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In IBM

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Related IBM
10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2017
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC Buys iShares International Select Dividend, Public Storage, ... (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said there was unusually high options volume in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM). The put options volume was two times the average daily put options volume and the most active were the October 145 puts. Khouw noticed that 1,400 contracts were traded for $1.92.

The trade breaks even at $143.08 or 2.55 percent below the current stock price. The company reports earnings Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of around 4 percent in either direction.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2017
Morgan Stanley Says You Should Be Selling Omnicom
5 Tailwinds That Could Carry Yext Shares Higher
IBM To Speed Up Global Payments With New Blockchain Solution
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on IBM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.