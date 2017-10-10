Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors should be pleased with the results of a CNBC survey of American households, which took a look at ownership of Apple devices. Sixty-four percent of Americans own at least one Apple product, which marks an increase from 50 percent when the same survey was asked five years.

In fact, the average American household is home to 2.6 Apple products, which also marks an increase from the 2012 survey that found on average 1.6 Apple devices per household.

Encouragingly, Americans across all income group, age, race, sex and region appear to love Apple products, CNBC noted. More than 50 percent of nearly every demographic group own at least one Apple product. As expected though, 87 percent of Americans with incomes of at least $100,000 own at least one Apple product while individuals with incomes under $30,000, retirees and women over the age of 50 have an Apple ownership rate of just below 50 percent.

Specifically, the wealthiest demographic group own 4.7 products per household versus just one in the poorest.

Also, 64 percent of those surveyed believe that their iPhone is a "mostly productive and useful tool" as opposed to just 27 percent who believe it is "mostly unproductive."

"I cannot think of any other product — especially any other product at a high price point — that has that kind of permeation with the public and level of growth,'' CNBC quote Jay Campbell, pollster with Hart Research as saying.

