Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vishay Intertechnology, Veritone And Ford

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 7:30am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he has always liked Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH), because of the internet-of-things. He expects to see some profit-taking, because the stock traded 24 percent higher in a straight line.

Cramer would take some profits in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI). He advised his viewer to take out his costs basis and let the rest run. There are many people that don't like this company.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) isn't the stock Cramer wants to own. He explained that the company spent a lot of money on things that didn't work.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

