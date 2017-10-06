Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he has always liked Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH), because of the internet-of-things. He expects to see some profit-taking, because the stock traded 24 percent higher in a straight line.

Cramer would take some profits in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI). He advised his viewer to take out his costs basis and let the rest run. There are many people that don't like this company.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) isn't the stock Cramer wants to own. He explained that the company spent a lot of money on things that didn't work.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.