Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Whiting Petroleum, Taiwan Semiconductor And Consolidated Edison

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he can't recommend a long position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL). He thinks its costs aren't low enough.

Cramer likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM). He added that the whole sector is a little bit too hot for him. He would buy some now and he would add to the position, if it trades lower.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is fantastic, thinks Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

