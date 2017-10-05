Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Netflix Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 5:10pm   Comments
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" a bullish options strategy in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He thinks that the stock is going higher and he wants to sell a put spread to get a long exposure.

See Also: Netflix Is Raising Prices Again: What You Need To Know

Gordon wants to sell the October 190 put and buy the October 185 put for a total credit of $2.15, which is his maximal profit. If the stock trades above $190 at the October 20 expiration, Gordon is going to collect the premium. The trade starts to lose money at $187.85 and it can maximally lose $2.85.

