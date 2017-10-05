Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that he'ss not crazy about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA). He added that investors who really want to buy it, should wait for Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) to sell its stake in the company.

Cramer thinks that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) should be bought.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is going to trade lower, when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) enters its business, thinks Cramer. He is tempted, but he wouldn't buy it. He would wait.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) has a lot of cool devices and manufacturing designs, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he would buy it, but he believes it isn't cheap.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He would wait until all the sellers clean out.

With all the changes the company is making, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a buy, said Cramer.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.