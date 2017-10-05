Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, AT&T And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 7:51am   Comments
Green Monday for Capital Markets Around the Globe (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that he'ss not crazy about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA). He added that investors who really want to buy it, should wait for Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) to sell its stake in the company.

Cramer thinks that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) should be bought.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is going to trade lower, when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) enters its business, thinks Cramer. He is tempted, but he wouldn't buy it. He would wait.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) has a lot of cool devices and manufacturing designs, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he would buy it, but he believes it isn't cheap.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He would wait until all the sellers clean out.

With all the changes the company is making, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a buy, said Cramer.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

