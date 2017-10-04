Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Edwards Lifesciences, AeroVironment And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 7:49am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). He thinks the stock is a buy.

Cramer said he likes AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) for the unmanned aircraft stuff. He added that the stock is not cheap.

Cramer likes lithium and instead of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM), he would rather own Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC).

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) has a great group of businesses and it's a terrific company, thinks Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer doesn't trust SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE: SXCP), because he thinks its dividend yield is too high. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

