Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Edwards Lifesciences, AeroVironment And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). He thinks the stock is a buy.
Cramer said he likes AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) for the unmanned aircraft stuff. He added that the stock is not cheap.
Cramer likes lithium and instead of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM), he would rather own Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC).
Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) has a great group of businesses and it's a terrific company, thinks Cramer. He likes the stock.
Cramer doesn't trust SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE: SXCP), because he thinks its dividend yield is too high. He wouldn't buy the stock.
Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.