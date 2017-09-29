Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) should be bought. He thinks that it's going higher.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is alright, Cramer said. In the long term, he would buy Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA).

Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) traded lower on political news, just like Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), Cramer said. He likes the group and would buy these stocks.

Cramer advised his viewers to hold Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He likes the company and he thinks that it's doing a great job. Cramer would be a buyer of Pfizer.

