Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Pfizer And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 9:02am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) should be bought. He thinks that it's going higher.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is alright, Cramer said. In the long term, he would buy Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA).

Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) traded lower on political news, just like Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), Cramer said. He likes the group and would buy these stocks.

Cramer advised his viewers to hold Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He likes the company and he thinks that it's doing a great job. Cramer would be a buyer of Pfizer.

Photo courtesy of Dow.

