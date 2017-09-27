On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't a fan of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE). He thinks Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is the best stock in the space. He added that Southwest Airlines is going to report a great quarter.

Cramer is very impressed with the CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks there is a potential downside of $2 and a potential upside of $3.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) is good and it's not a one-trick pony, believes Cramer. He would stick with the stock for speculative reasons.

