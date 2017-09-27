Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Southwest Airlines And General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Related LUV
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Related GE
GE's Historically Bad Year, Explained
4 Cities Most Likely To Win Amazon's New HQ
US Market Indexes Mostly Higher on Tuesday (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't a fan of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE). He thinks Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is the best stock in the space. He added that Southwest Airlines is going to report a great quarter.

Cramer is very impressed with the CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks there is a potential downside of $2 and a potential upside of $3.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) is good and it's not a one-trick pony, believes Cramer. He would stick with the stock for speculative reasons.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + LUV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2017
GE's Historically Bad Year, Explained
4 Cities Most Likely To Win Amazon's New HQ
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
JPMorgan On Airlines: Consensus Estimates 'Appear Increasingly Unachievable'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on LUV
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.