Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Centurylink, US Steel And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 8:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he wouldn't buy Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL), because he thinks that a huge yield of 11 percent is a red flag.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is not as good as MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) or Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), thinks Cramer.

Cramer is not a buyer of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK), because it jumped too much.

He also wouldn't buy United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), because the sector is under pressure.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is a good stock, believes Cramer.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX). The management is doing a good job, but there are better picks out there.

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is a terrific e-commerce company, thinks Cramer. A lot of people thought that the last quarter was not good, but Cramer doesn't agree.

Cramer likes Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA), but he really likes DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

