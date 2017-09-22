Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Bearish Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2017 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Related AAPL
Due In Stores This October, Reports Surface That Final iPhone X Production Has Not Yet Begun
Why It's Too Soon To Judge Apple's Next Product Cycle
The Vetr community has upgraded $AAPL to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested that traders should consider a bearish options strategy in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Gordon believes the stock is going to close the gap that occurred on August 2, by trading lower to $148. To make a bearish bet, he wants to buy the October 152.50/148 put spread for $1.54. The trade breaks even at $150.96 or 1.58 percent below the current market price. It is going to reach its maximal profit of $2.96, if the stock drops to $148. If the premium gets cut in half, Gordon is going to close the trade.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Due In Stores This October, Reports Surface That Final iPhone X Production Has Not Yet Begun
Why It's Too Soon To Judge Apple's Next Product Cycle
The Market In 5 Minutes
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 20
Internet Stock Catalysts: What's Ahead, Who Will Benefit And Who's At Risk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.