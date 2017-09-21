On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a very good company and he added that he likes the semiconductors space a lot. He advised his viewers to take a part of his position off the table.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) is a very speculative stock, said Cramer. He is surprised by the recent poor performance, because it had some good publicity in the last few days. Cramer thinks the stock is good for investors who are willing to deal with the speculative nature of the stock.

Cramer likes Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) because of its dividend and its really good gross margin. He doesn't want to endorse the company for the pot story. Although he doesn't recommend the tobacco companies, he likes Altria Group longer term.

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) raised a lot of money to expand its portfolio, said Cramer. He thinks there is a lot of positive research about it, which makes him feel like it is a very good speculation.

