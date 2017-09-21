Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On STMicroelectronics, Altria Group And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Related STM
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On STMicroelectronics And Applied Materials
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2017
Related ICPT
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a very good company and he added that he likes the semiconductors space a lot. He advised his viewers to take a part of his position off the table.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) is a very speculative stock, said Cramer. He is surprised by the recent poor performance, because it had some good publicity in the last few days. Cramer thinks the stock is good for investors who are willing to deal with the speculative nature of the stock.

Cramer likes Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) because of its dividend and its really good gross margin. He doesn't want to endorse the company for the pot story. Although he doesn't recommend the tobacco companies, he likes Altria Group longer term.

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) raised a lot of money to expand its portfolio, said Cramer. He thinks there is a lot of positive research about it, which makes him feel like it is a very good speculation.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + ICPT)

18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price, Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on STM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.