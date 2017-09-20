Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa And Groupon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 7:37am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is one of the finest run companies. He would buy the stock.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is trading so low that it can be considered as a call option, believes Cramer. He thinks the stock might be coming back. When the stock is trading this low, Cramer wouldn't buy options. He would buy common shares only.

Cramer added that he also likes Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) and GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Market In 5 Minutes
