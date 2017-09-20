Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is one of the finest run companies. He would buy the stock.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is trading so low that it can be considered as a call option, believes Cramer. He thinks the stock might be coming back. When the stock is trading this low, Cramer wouldn't buy options. He would buy common shares only.

Cramer added that he also likes Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) and GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).

