Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Oil, NXP Semiconductors And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 7:53am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO). He would rather buy Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) because refiners are doing better than the ENP companies.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) is a very good company, thinks Cramer. He added that it yields 4 percent and he believes the company is all right.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped way too much and Cramer doesn't want to buy it.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is a hold. He advised his viewer not to tender, because QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) would have to pay more.

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) missed the estimates for the last quarter and it is now in purgatory, said Cramer. He would wait two quarters to see if the company can snap back.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

