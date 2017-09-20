Market Overview

Todd Gordon's SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 7:34am   Comments
SPY
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" an options trading strategy that should make money if SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) trades sideways.

Gordon believes the market is going to be in a period of consolidation for the next three months and he wants to use options to make money. He wants to sell two November 250 puts and buy the November 257 put and the November 243 put for a total cost of $2.52. If the stock closes at $250 at the November expiration, Gordon is going to make the maximal profit for the trade of $4.48.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading Nation

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

