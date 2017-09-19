Market Overview

Todd Gordon's JPMorgan Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 8:53am   Comments
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about a bullish options strategy in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Gordon believes the stock is breaking out on the upside and he thinks that it's going to reach $95. To make a bullish bet, Gordon wants to buy the October 92/95 call spread for $1.23. The trade breaks even at $93.23 and it can make a maximal profit of $1.77. If the premium declines to 61 cents, Gordon is going to close the position.

