Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Qualcomm

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 7:39am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that he noticed unusually high call options activity in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Around 14,000 contracts of the December 57.50 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for one to two months. He added that the stock hasn't really done much so far, but he thinks that it is about to trade higher.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

