Allergan, Equifax, Target, Thermo Fisher: Fast Money Picks For September 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 7:13am   Comments
Dan Nathan recommended on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" a long position in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He thinks that it's going to fill the gap.

Karen Finerman wants to stay short in Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX). She sees secular changes in the name along with the recent issues that have hurt the stock.

David Seaburg said that he would buy the weakness in Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN).

Guy Adami likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

Posted-In: Dan Nathan David Seaburg Guy Adami Karen FinermanCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

