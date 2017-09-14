Allergan, Equifax, Target, Thermo Fisher: Fast Money Picks For September 14

Dan Nathan recommended on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" a long position in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He thinks that it's going to fill the gap.

Karen Finerman wants to stay short in Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX). She sees secular changes in the name along with the recent issues that have hurt the stock.

David Seaburg said that he would buy the weakness in Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN).

Guy Adami likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

