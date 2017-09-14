Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On General Electric, Martin Marietta Materials And Terex

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 7:11am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) isn't doing well. He doesn't see a lot of downside, but he doesn't have a thesis to buy the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) traded lower because there is no infrastructure bill, explained Cramer. He would be a buyer of the stock.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) traded higher and Cramer wants to wait for a pull back of 10 to 15 percent before he considers buying.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

