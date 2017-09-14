Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Fitbit, Qualcomm And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 8:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) traded higher because aluminum prices are up. He added that he would hold Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) because he thinks that it might be for sale.

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 5 percent Wednesday, but Cramer thinks it is all right. He likes IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) in the space.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is not Cramer's favorite stock. He said it is trading a dollar and a half up and a dollar down.

Cramer said he has not been a fan of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) since the company started to fight with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He added that the dividend is great, but he would own it only with 55 strike calls.

Cramer is not crazy about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) any more. He would not sell AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), because he sees more upside in the name. He likes its pipeline.

