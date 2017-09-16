Investors who have "blind faith" in the stock market's bull run aren't necessarily in the wrong, CNBC's Jim Cramer said during a recent "Mad Money." In fact, investors having "blind faith" in the stock market are one of the most important elements to a bull market's character.

Needless to say, between North Korea and the two recent hurricanes that impacted various states, which will result in tens of billions of dollars' worth of damages, it's hard to remain optimistic.

But on the other hand, perhaps the headwinds of a pending war and the impact of the hurricanes are overblown, Cramer suggested. Consider for example North Korea's government opted not to test another missile over the weekend to mark the 69th anniversary of the government. Perhaps after all the country's leader Kim Jong-Un isn't willing to push America and its allies to the brink of war.

And then there is Hurricane Irma. While the loss of life is tragic and the destruction of people's homes and businesses is a tragedy, the fact is the total destruction left behind by the hurricane was not as bad as had been initially expected.

"There's something to be said about a market that views things positively, even as it's no time to celebrate in the real world that is oh-so-different from stocks and bonds," Cramer concluded.

