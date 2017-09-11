Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

He noticed that somebody bought around 10,000 contracts of the December 55 calls in the first half of the trading session. The trader paid around a dollar for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $56 or 6.69 percent above the closing price on Monday. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for a month. He placed a stop loss at 50 cents.

Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Around 10,000 contracts of the November 35 calls were traded. Pete Najarian explained that these calls are in the money and he added that they are going to move very rapidly with the stock, if it trades higher.

Fast Money Halftime Report

