Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusual options activity in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT). The stock was trading more than 2.5 percent higher and options traders were buying the October 4.50 calls. Over 13,000 contracts were traded and the first block was huge. Najarian explained that an institutional trader was behind the first block and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the long position for two weeks.

Najarian also noticed that traders were buying the October 87.50 calls in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI). He said that 5,000 contracts were traded in one block. Najarian bought calls in Analog Devices and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Pete Najarian said that there was a big options activity in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG). Traders were aggressively buying the October 26 calls. Around 6,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and they were paying 65 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $26.65 or more than 11 percent above the current market price.

