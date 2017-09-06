Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Weatherford, Analog Devices And NRG Energy

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Related WFT
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Related ADI
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises Over 1%; Dycom Industries Shares Slide
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusual options activity in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT). The stock was trading more than 2.5 percent higher and options traders were buying the October 4.50 calls. Over 13,000 contracts were traded and the first block was huge. Najarian explained that an institutional trader was behind the first block and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the long position for two weeks.

Najarian also noticed that traders were buying the October 87.50 calls in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI). He said that 5,000 contracts were traded in one block. Najarian bought calls in Analog Devices and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Pete Najarian said that there was a big options activity in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG). Traders were aggressively buying the October 26 calls. Around 6,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and they were paying 65 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $26.65 or more than 11 percent above the current market price.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + NRG)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sarepta Shares Jump After Positive Results In DMD Treatment Study
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; G-III Apparel Tops Q2 Views
Sell In May And Go Away? Doing So With These Stocks Was A Mistake
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises Over 1%; Dycom Industries Shares Slide
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: AeroVironment Jumps After Strong Q1 Results; Otonomy Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on WFT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.