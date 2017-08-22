Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL). Around 4,000 contracts of the January 50 calls were bought in the first half of the trading session. Traders also sold a higher strike against them. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for a month or two months.

Pete Najarian noticed unusual activity in Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA). Early in the session, traders were buying the October 42 calls and they paid $1.30 for them. They bought more than 10,000 contracts in a block trade. The trade breaks even at $43.30 or almost 9 percent above the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.