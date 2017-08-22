Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com recommended on CNBC's "Trading Nation" a bearish options strategy in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

He thinks that the market could turn lower and he wants to buy a put spread in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. Specifically, he wants to buy the September 241/236 put spread for $1.37. The trade breaks even at $239.63 or 1.35 percent below the closing price on Monday. It can maximally make a profit of $3.63. Gordon added that he is going to close the position if the stock trades above $244.

