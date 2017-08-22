Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Bearish SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Related SPY
A Lot Of Stocks On The Cheap
Your S&P 500 Q2 Earnings Report Card
Ashburton (Jersey) Ltd Buys SPDR S&P 5……, US Silica Holdings Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy ... (GuruFocus)

Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com recommended on CNBC's "Trading Nation" a bearish options strategy in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

He thinks that the market could turn lower and he wants to buy a put spread in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. Specifically, he wants to buy the September 241/236 put spread for $1.37. The trade breaks even at $239.63 or 1.35 percent below the closing price on Monday. It can maximally make a profit of $3.63. Gordon added that he is going to close the position if the stock trades above $244.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

A Lot Of Stocks On The Cheap
Your S&P 500 Q2 Earnings Report Card
Cramer's Guide On How To Make Children 'Fluent In The Language Of Finance'
There Is Room For Bonds In Every Portfolio
Cashin, Sonnenfeld Differ On The Dow's Tumble If Cohn Resigns
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Is Out In Latest Shakeup Of Trouble-Plagued Presidency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.