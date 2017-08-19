On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that options traders were aggressively buying the December 55 calls in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session on Friday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He owns both calls and shares in Brunswick.

Pete Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) for the second day in a row. Around 11,000 contracts of the September 20 calls were traded on Thursday and over 20,000 contracts were traded on Friday. Traders paid around 40 cents for them on Friday. The trade breaks even at $20.40 or 6.47 percent above the current market price.

