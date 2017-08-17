Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PayPal, Marriott And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2017 8:59am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) is an interesting stock. He added that the radio frequency identification market is crowded and he warned his viewer to be careful with the stock.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a Buy, even at its current price, said Cramer. He thinks CEO Dan Schulman is remarkable.

Cramer thinks the recent pull-back in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is a buying opportunity.

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SA) is a development-stage gold company, said Cramer. He would rather own Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GOLD).

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is not on Cramer's to-do list because it has to pass another 18 months from the second food poisoning incident.

Posted-In: Dan SchulmanCNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

