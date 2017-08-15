If bitcoin were a stock where would it rank within the S&P 500 index?

On Tuesday, the price of one bitcoin hit a historical all-time high of $4,483.55, which would value the digital currency at around $73.5 billion, CNBC reported. If bitcoin were to be a stock then it would rank in the top 100 valued companies — at No. 74, to be precise.

In fact, bitcoin's valuation at its peak would be just shy of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which was valued at $73.8 billion at the time. In fact, had bitcoin held onto its gains by Tuesday afternoon it would have exceeded Netflix's valuation, which dipped to $73.06 billion.

Bitcoin is, however, more valuable than many notable companies, including Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) at $72.07 billion, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) at $64.84 billion, and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) at $69.03 billion.

On the other hand, bitcoin's valuation has a long way to go if it wants to catch up to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is $160 billion shy of the coveted $1 trillion mark. But even if some analysts are accurate in forecasting bitcoin's ultimate trajectory then it will still far short of being the most expensive commodity.

For instance, Ronnie Moas of Standpoint Research expects the price of bitcoin to surge to $50,000 in 2027 — roughly 12 times its current price. This would give it a valuation of around $882 billion in the next decade, which also happens to be close to Apple's valuation today.

