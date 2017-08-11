Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Under Armour, Weight Watchers And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't pull the trigger and buy Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). He prefers Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH). He added that these stocks have already moved higher so traders should be careful.
Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is a little bit of a short squeeze, thinks Cramer. He wouldn't pull the trigger.
Cramer said that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) had a terrific quarter and he would buy it, but not all at once and not in this market.
Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) didn't have a good quarter, said Cramer. He suggested that his viewer should consider Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), which had a good quarter.
Cramer is tempted to buy Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL). He said it had a couple of good quarters in a row. He wouldn't buy it because the market believes the last quarter wasn't as good as he thinks it was.
The whole travel business is under the cloud of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN), said Cramer. He thinks that the travel group is pausing and he wouldn't buy Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG).
Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.