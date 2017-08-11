On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't pull the trigger and buy Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). He prefers Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH). He added that these stocks have already moved higher so traders should be careful.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is a little bit of a short squeeze, thinks Cramer. He wouldn't pull the trigger.

Cramer said that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) had a terrific quarter and he would buy it, but not all at once and not in this market.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) didn't have a good quarter, said Cramer. He suggested that his viewer should consider Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), which had a good quarter.

Cramer is tempted to buy Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL). He said it had a couple of good quarters in a row. He wouldn't buy it because the market believes the last quarter wasn't as good as he thinks it was.

The whole travel business is under the cloud of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN), said Cramer. He thinks that the travel group is pausing and he wouldn't buy Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG).

